Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK): Price Up $0.02 (0.08)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.02 (-0.11)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for CWK

At the time of this writing, CWK (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.02 (-0.11%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

CWK ranks 31st in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Real Estate stocks.

CWK’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, CWK’s price is up $0.02 (0.08%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as CWK has now gone up 8 of the past 10 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows CWK’s price action over the past 90 days.

< CWK: Daily RSI Analysis CWK’s RSI now stands at 100.

CWK and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

