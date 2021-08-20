CyrusOne Inc (CONE): Price Now Near $75.83; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for CONE

At the moment, CONE (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.21 (0.28%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as CONE has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

CONE ranks 43rd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Trading stocks.

CONE’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, CONE’s price is up $0.55 (0.73%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that CONE has seen 2 straight up days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows CONE’s price action over the past 90 days.

< CONE: Daily RSI Analysis CONE’s RSI now stands at 58.3643.

Note: CONE and RSI appear to be diverging in terms of their respective trends, with CONE rising at a slower rate than RSI.

