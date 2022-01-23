Davidson Capital Management Inc. Buys 12 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 425 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.7% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Thirty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,207.05.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,852.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3,395.98 and its 200 day moving average is $3,412.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,841.41 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total value of $113,480.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

