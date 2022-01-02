Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Lowers Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators reduced its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,425 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in LKQ were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 3.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the second quarter valued at $218,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 7.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 67,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 26.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 564,209 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,771,000 after acquiring an additional 118,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 15.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

LKQ stock opened at $60.03 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $34.11 and a 1-year high of $60.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.29.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.07%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barrington Research raised their price target on LKQ to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.83.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

