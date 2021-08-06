Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB): Price Now Near $12.72; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for DB

At the moment, DB (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.01 (0.08%) from the hour prior. DB has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Banking stocks, DB ranks 177th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

DB’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, DB’s price is up $0.16 (1.27%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that DB has seen 2 straight up days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows DB’s price action over the past 90 days.

< DB: Daily RSI Analysis For DB, its RSI is now at 73.5849.

DB and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

