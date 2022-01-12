DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $15.60 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) – Truist Securiti boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Reed now forecasts that the sporting goods retailer will earn $15.60 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $14.80. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q1 2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.00 EPS.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.39.

NYSE DKS opened at $116.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.71. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $64.20 and a 52-week high of $147.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.35.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,499,904 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $551,036,000 after acquiring an additional 75,099 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,892,421 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $289,792,000 after acquiring an additional 389,939 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,318,344 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $277,668,000 after acquiring an additional 360,476 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,171,797 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $260,155,000 after acquiring an additional 17,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,554,136 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $186,139,000 after purchasing an additional 186,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total transaction of $2,030,171.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack bought 227,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,038,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.53%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

