Diodes Inc (DIOD): Price Now Near $111.2; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for DIOD

At the moment, DIOD (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.86 (0.78%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Electronic Equipment stocks, DIOD ranks 19th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

DIOD’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, DIOD’s price is up $0.88 (0.79%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as DIOD has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows DIOD’s price action over the past 90 days.

< DIOD: Daily RSI Analysis DIOD’s RSI now stands at 73.3588.

DIOD and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

<500 - Internal server error

For DIOD News Traders

Investors and traders in DIOD may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

Intuit (INTU) Surges 72% YTD: Will the Rise Continue in 2022?