Discover Financial Services (DFS): Price Now Near $124.67; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for DFS

At the time of this writing, DFS (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-1.42 (-1.13%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Banking stocks, DFS ranks 171st in regards to today’s price percentage change.

DFS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, DFS’s price is down $-0.79 (-0.63%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Discover Financial Services’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< DFS: Daily RSI Analysis For DFS, its RSI is now at 52.4155.

DFS and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

