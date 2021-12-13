Dorman Products Inc (DORM): Price Now Near $110; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for DORM

At the moment, DORM (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.75 (-0.68%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Automobiles and Trucks stocks, DORM ranks 65th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

DORM’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, DORM’s price is down $-0.78 (-0.71%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as DORM has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Dorman Products Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< DORM: Daily RSI Analysis For DORM, its RSI is now at 0.

DORM and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

