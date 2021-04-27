DraftKings Inc (DKNG): Price Now Near $59.35; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for DKNG

At the time of this writing, DKNG (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.25 (-0.43%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that DKNG has seen 2 straight down hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

DKNG’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, DKNG’s price is up $0.11 (0.19%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as DKNG has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. Of note is that the 20 and 50 day changed directions on DKNG; they are now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows DKNG’s price action over the past 90 days.

For DKNG News Traders

Investors and traders in DKNG may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

DraftKings Stock: Is It A Buy Right Now After Becoming NFL’s Official Sports Betting Partner?

DraftKings is one of the top IPO stocks to watch, as gambling legalization gains steam. Here is what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about buying DKNG stock now.

