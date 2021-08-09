Dropbox Inc (DBX): Price Now Near $32.19; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for DBX

At the moment, DBX (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.04 (0.11%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that DBX has seen 2 straight up hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Business Services stocks, DBX ranks 199th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

DBX’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, DBX’s price is down $-0.05 (-0.14%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows DBX’s price action over the past 90 days.

< DBX: Daily RSI Analysis For DBX, its RSI is now at 94.6746.

DBX and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

