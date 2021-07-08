Duke Energy CORP (DUK): Price Up $0.41 (0.41)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.16 (-0.16)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for DUK

At the time of this writing, DUK (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.16 (-0.16%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

DUK ranks 3rd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Utilities stocks.

DUK’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, DUK’s price is up $0.41 (0.41%) from the day prior. DUK has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 20 day moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows DUK’s price action over the past 90 days.