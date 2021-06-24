Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (DNB): Price Now Near $22.25; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for DNB

At the moment, DNB (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.1 (-0.45%) from the hour prior. DNB has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

DNB ranks 207th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

DNB’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, DNB’s price is up $0.25 (1.14%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as DNB has now gone up 5 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows DNB’s price action over the past 90 days.