Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,238 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,596,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $383,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 71.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.75.

In related news, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 1,749 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total value of $351,129.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.68, for a total transaction of $170,993.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,344 shares of company stock worth $1,087,150. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $210.01 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.48 and a 1 year high of $214.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.03.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.05 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.49%.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

