DXC Technology Co (DXC): Price Now Near $41.08; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for DXC

At the time of this writing, DXC (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.15 (-0.36%) from the hour prior. DXC has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

DXC ranks 232nd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

DXC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, DXC’s price is down $-0.21 (-0.51%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows DXC’s price action over the past 90 days.