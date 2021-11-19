Dycom Industries Inc (DY): Price Now Near $84.49; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for DY

At the moment, DY (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.24 (-0.28%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 20 hour changed directions on DY; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

DY ranks 34th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Construction stocks.

DY’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, DY’s price is down $-0.14 (-0.16%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Dycom Industries Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< DY: Daily RSI Analysis DY’s RSI now stands at 17.1745.

DY and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

