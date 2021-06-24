East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC): Price Now Near $71.72; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for EWBC

Currently, EWBC (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.25 (0.34%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Banking stocks, EWBC ranks 56th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

EWBC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, EWBC’s price is up $0.23 (0.31%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as EWBC has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. East West Bancorp Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.