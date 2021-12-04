easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 709 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($9.26) target price on easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EZJ. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 855 ($11.17) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.88) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 685 ($8.95) to GBX 705 ($9.21) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 535 ($6.99) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, easyJet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 771.29 ($10.08).

EZJ stock opened at GBX 527.40 ($6.89) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97. easyJet has a 12 month low of GBX 457.50 ($5.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The firm has a market cap of £4.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 612.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,485.34.

In other easyJet news, insider Stephen Hester purchased 73,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 690 ($9.01) per share, with a total value of £503,700 ($658,087.27). Also, insider Catherine Bradley CBE acquired 3,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 507 ($6.62) per share, with a total value of £17,800.77 ($23,256.82). Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 76,534 shares of company stock worth $52,165,027.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

See Also: What are CEFs?

