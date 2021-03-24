Ebay Inc (EBAY): Price Down $-1.53 (-2.54)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.42 (-0.71)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for EBAY

At the moment, EBAY (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.42 (-0.71%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that EBAY has seen 3 straight down hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 50 hour changed directions on EBAY; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

EBAY’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, EBAY’s price is down $-1.53 (-2.54%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows EBAY’s price action over the past 90 days.

