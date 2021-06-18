Ebay Inc (EBAY): Price Now Near $63.81; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for EBAY

Currently, EBAY (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.54 (-0.84%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as EBAY has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Business Services stocks, EBAY ranks 296th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

EBAY’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, EBAY’s price is down $-1.52 (-2.33%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that EBAY has seen 2 straight down days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 20 day moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Ebay Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.