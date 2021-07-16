Ecopetrol Sa (EC): Price Down $-0.13 (-1)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.16 (-1.19)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for EC

At the time of this writing, EC (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.16 (-1.19%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

EC ranks 36th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Petroleum and Natural Gas stocks.

EC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, EC’s price is down $-0.13 (-1%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as EC has now gone down 5 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows EC’s price action over the past 90 days.

< EC: Daily RSI Analysis For EC, its RSI is now at 0.

EC and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

