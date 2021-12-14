EDGEWELL PERSONAL CARE Co (EPC): Price Now Near $44.37; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for EPC

At the time of this writing, EPC (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.02 (-0.05%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that EPC has seen 3 straight down hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

EPC ranks 24th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Consumer Goods stocks.

EPC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, EPC’s price is down $-0.02 (-0.05%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row EPC has seen its price head down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows EPC’s price action over the past 90 days.

< EPC: Daily RSI Analysis EPC’s RSI now stands at 60.9756.

EPC and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

