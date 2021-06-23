Elastic NV (ESTC): Price Now Near $148.88; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for ESTC

At the time of this writing, ESTC (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.18 (-0.12%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Business Services stocks, ESTC ranks 53rd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

ESTC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, ESTC’s price is up $1.55 (1.05%) from the day prior. ESTC has seen its price go up 9 out of the past 10 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows ESTC’s price action over the past 90 days.