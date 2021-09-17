Endava plc (DAVA): Price Now Near $135.9; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for DAVA

At the moment, DAVA (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.38 (0.28%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as DAVA has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. From a hourly perspective, the market looks fairly choppy; clear trends aren’t showing up on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 100 and 200 hour moving averages have been crossed, with price now being above them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Business Services stocks, DAVA ranks 273rd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

DAVA’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, DAVA’s price is down $-0.9 (-0.66%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that DAVA has seen 2 straight down days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 20 day moving average has been crossed, with price now being below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows DAVA’s price action over the past 90 days.

< DAVA: Daily RSI Analysis DAVA’s RSI now stands at 48.7998.

DAVA and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

For DAVA News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on DAVA may find value in this recent story:

Endava PLC Sponsored ADR (DAVA) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release

Endava PLC Sponsored ADR (DAVA) doesn’t possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

