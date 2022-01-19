Enfusion Inc (ENFN): Price Up $0.03 (0.19)% Over Past Day, Up $0.03 (0.19)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for ENFN

Currently, ENFN (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.03 (0.19%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

ENFN ranks 236th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

ENFN’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, ENFN’s price is up $0.03 (0.19%) from the day prior. ENFN has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 10 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Enfusion Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< ENFN: Daily RSI Analysis ENFN’s RSI now stands at 1.8072.

ENFN and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

