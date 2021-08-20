Enpro Industries Inc (NPO): Price Now Near $83.89; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for NPO

Currently, NPO (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.92 (-1.08%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Rubber and Plastic Products stocks, NPO ranks 16th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

NPO’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, NPO’s price is down $-0.02 (-0.02%) from the day prior. NPO has seen its price go down 5 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows NPO’s price action over the past 90 days.

< NPO: Daily RSI Analysis NPO’s RSI now stands at 0.

NPO and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market