Eog Resources Inc (EOG): Price Down $-2.04 (-2.38)% Over Past Day, Down $-1.34 (-1.58)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for EOG

At the moment, EOG (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-1.34 (-1.58%) from the hour prior. EOG has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 100, 200 and 50 hour moving averages have been crossed, with price now being below them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Petroleum and Natural Gas stocks, EOG ranks 116th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

EOG’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, EOG’s price is down $-2.04 (-2.38%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row EOG has seen its price head down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 20 day moving average has been crossed, with price now being below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Eog Resources Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.