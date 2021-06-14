Equitable Holdings Inc (EQH): Price Now Near $31.32; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for EQH

At the time of this writing, EQH (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.04 (0.14%) from the hour prior. EQH has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

EQH ranks 19th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Insurance stocks.

EQH’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, EQH’s price is up $0.18 (0.58%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that EQH has seen 2 straight up days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100 day moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Equitable Holdings Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.