Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 6,293 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Equitable Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,043 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 6,293 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 24,513.3% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 22,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 22,062 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 157.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth about $52,000. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Stephens raised Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.08.

Starbucks stock opened at $97.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $93.79 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.10.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

