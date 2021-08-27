Equitrans Midstream Corp (ETRN): Price Up $0.27 (3.15)% Over Past Day, Up $0.09 (1.01)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for ETRN

Currently, ETRN (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.09 (1.01%) from the hour prior. This is the 3rd hour in a row ETRN has seen its price head up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Utilities stocks, ETRN ranks 46th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

ETRN’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, ETRN’s price is up $0.27 (3.15%) from the day prior. ETRN has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows ETRN’s price action over the past 90 days.

< ETRN: Daily RSI Analysis ETRN’s RSI now stands at 77.6.

ETRN and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

