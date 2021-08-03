Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (ELS): Price Now Near $82.76; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for ELS

Currently, ELS (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.32 (-0.39%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Trading stocks, ELS ranks 141st in regards to today’s price percentage change.

ELS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, ELS’s price is down $-0.19 (-0.23%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row ELS has seen its price head down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< ELS: Daily RSI Analysis ELS’s RSI now stands at 34.

ELS and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

For ELS News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on ELS may find value in this recent story:

What’s next for the housing market as foreclosure moratorium expires?

A tsunami of deferred debt is about to hit homeowners after a national foreclosure moratorium expired on Saturday. According to the Washington Post, 1.8M homeowners are delinquent on their mortgage as the safety net was removed, with around a fifth of them not able to extend their forbearance past September….

