Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (ELS): Price Now Near $82.76; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for ELS
Currently, ELS (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.32 (-0.39%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
Out of Trading stocks, ELS ranks 141st in regards to today’s price percentage change.
ELS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart
Currently, ELS’s price is down $-0.19 (-0.23%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row ELS has seen its price head down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.
<
ELS: Daily RSI Analysis
<
For ELS News Traders
News traders keeping an eye on ELS may find value in this recent story:
What’s next for the housing market as foreclosure moratorium expires?
A tsunami of deferred debt is about to hit homeowners after a national foreclosure moratorium expired on Saturday. According to the Washington Post, 1.8M homeowners are delinquent on their mortgage as the safety net was removed, with around a fifth of them not able to extend their forbearance past September….
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021
5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns
7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market