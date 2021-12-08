Erasca Inc (ERAS): Price Now Near $13.84; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for ERAS

At the time of this writing, ERAS (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.07 (-0.54%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks, ERAS ranks 261st in regards to today’s price percentage change.

ERAS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, ERAS’s price is down $-0.57 (-4.1%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows ERAS’s price action over the past 90 days.

< ERAS: Daily RSI Analysis ERAS’s RSI now stands at 38.8889.

ERAS and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

