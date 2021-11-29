Esperion Therapeutics Inc (ESPR): Price Down $-0.11 (-1.41)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.15 (-1.92)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for ESPR

At the time of this writing, ESPR (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.15 (-1.92%) from the hour prior. ESPR has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. From a hourly perspective, the market looks fairly choppy; clear trends aren’t showing up on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 50 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks, ESPR ranks 244th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

ESPR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, ESPR’s price is down $-0.11 (-1.41%) from the day prior. ESPR has seen its price go down 8 out of the past 10 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. Esperion Therapeutics Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< ESPR: Daily RSI Analysis For ESPR, its RSI is now at 3.5573.

Note: ESPR and RSI appear to be diverging in terms of their respective trends, with ESPR declining at a faster rate than RSI.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market