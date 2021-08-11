Evergy Inc (EVRG): Price Up $0.39 (0.58)% Over Past Day, Up $0.23 (0.35)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for EVRG

Currently, EVRG (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.23 (0.35%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row EVRG has seen its price head up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 20 hour changed directions on EVRG; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

EVRG ranks 19th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Utilities stocks.

EVRG’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, EVRG’s price is up $0.39 (0.58%) from the day prior. EVRG has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Evergy Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< EVRG: Daily RSI Analysis EVRG’s RSI now stands at 100.

EVRG and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

