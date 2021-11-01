Evolent Health Inc (EVH): Price Now Near $29.81; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for EVH

At the time of this writing, EVH (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.07 (0.24%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row EVH has seen its price head up. From a hourly perspective, the market looks fairly choppy; clear trends aren’t showing up on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. Of note is that the 50 hour changed directions on EVH; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Business Services stocks, EVH ranks 160th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

EVH’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, EVH’s price is up $0.54 (1.84%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Evolent Health Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< EVH: Daily RSI Analysis EVH’s RSI now stands at 75.1196.

EVH and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

