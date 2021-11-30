EW SCRIPPS Co (SSP): Price Now Near $18.83; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for SSP

Currently, SSP (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.3 (-1.57%) from the hour prior. SSP has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

SSP ranks 49th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Communication stocks.

SSP’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, SSP’s price is down $-0.3 (-1.57%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as SSP has now gone down 5 of the past 5 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 day moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows SSP’s price action over the past 90 days.

< SSP: Daily RSI Analysis SSP’s RSI now stands at 0.

SSP and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

