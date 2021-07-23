Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS): Price Down $-1.76 (-1.49)% Over Past Day, Up $0.65 (0.56)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for EXAS

At the moment, EXAS (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.65 (0.56%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

EXAS ranks 336th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

EXAS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, EXAS’s price is down $-1.76 (-1.49%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as EXAS has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. From a daily perspective, the market looks fairly choppy; clear trends aren’t showing up on the 20, 50 and 100 day timeframes. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Exact Sciences Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< EXAS: Daily RSI Analysis EXAS’s RSI now stands at 28.4553.

EXAS and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

