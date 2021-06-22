Expedia Group Inc (EXPE): Price Down $-2.52 (-1.5)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.56 (-0.34)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for EXPE

At the time of this writing, EXPE (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.56 (-0.34%) from the hour prior. This is the 3rd hour in a row EXPE has seen its price head down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

EXPE ranks 114th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Transportation stocks.

EXPE’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, EXPE’s price is down $-2.52 (-1.5%) from the day prior. EXPE has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100 day moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows EXPE’s price action over the past 90 days.