Expeditors International Of Washington Inc (EXPD): Price Now Near $124.2; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for EXPD

Currently, EXPD (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.97 (0.79%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row EXPD has seen its price head up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Transportation stocks, EXPD ranks 8th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

EXPD’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, EXPD’s price is up $1.95 (1.59%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. Of note is that the 50 day changed directions on EXPD; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows EXPD’s price action over the past 90 days.

< EXPD: Daily RSI Analysis EXPD’s RSI now stands at 50.1285.

EXPD and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market