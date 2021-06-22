Expeditors International Of Washington Inc (EXPD): Price Now Near $125.93; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for EXPD

At the time of this writing, EXPD (Get Ratings)’s price is up $2.08 (1.68%) from the hour prior. This is the 3rd hour in a row EXPD has seen its price head up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Transportation stocks, EXPD ranks 3rd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

EXPD’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, EXPD’s price is up $2.45 (1.98%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row EXPD has seen its price head up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 20 day moving average has been crossed, with price now being above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Expeditors International Of Washington Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.