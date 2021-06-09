Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR): Price Down $-0.18 (-0.11)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.05 (-0.03)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for EXR

Currently, EXR (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.05 (-0.03%) from the hour prior. EXR has seen its price go up 8 out of the past 10 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

EXR ranks 175th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Trading stocks.

EXR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, EXR’s price is down $-0.18 (-0.11%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Extra Space Storage Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.