Factset Research Systems Inc (FDS): Price Now Near $338.21; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for FDS

Currently, FDS (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.81 (0.24%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row FDS has seen its price head up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

FDS ranks 22nd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

FDS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, FDS’s price is up $2.38 (0.71%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that FDS has seen 2 straight up days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. Of note is that the 200 day changed directions on FDS; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows FDS’s price action over the past 90 days.