Fang Holdings Ltd (SFUN): Price Down $-0.01 (-0.26)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.01 (-0.26)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for SFUN

Currently, SFUN (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.01 (-0.26%) from the hour prior. SFUN has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Business Services stocks, SFUN ranks 191st in regards to today’s price percentage change.

SFUN’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, SFUN’s price is down $-0.01 (-0.26%) from the day prior. SFUN has seen its price go down 8 out of the past 10 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows SFUN’s price action over the past 90 days.

< SFUN: Daily RSI Analysis For SFUN, its RSI is now at 0.

SFUN and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

