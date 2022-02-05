FCA Corp TX Purchases New Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,080,204,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $320,959,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,262,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,897,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:SONY opened at $109.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $91.75 and a 12 month high of $133.75.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

