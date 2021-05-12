Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT): Price Now Near $113.48; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for FRT

At the time of this writing, FRT (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.26 (-0.23%) from the hour prior. FRT has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Trading stocks, FRT ranks 198th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

FRT’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, FRT’s price is down $-0.73 (-0.64%) from the day prior. This is the 3rd day in a row FRT has seen its price head down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows FRT’s price action over the past 90 days.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market