Ferguson plc (FERG): Price Down $-0.02 (-0.01)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.17 (-0.12)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for FERG

At the time of this writing, FERG (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.17 (-0.12%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Wholesale stocks, FERG ranks 60th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

FERG’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, FERG’s price is down $-0.02 (-0.01%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row FERG has seen its price head down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Ferguson plc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.