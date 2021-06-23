Ferguson plc (FERG): Price Down $-0.2 (-0.14)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.3 (-0.22)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for FERG

At the moment, FERG (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.3 (-0.22%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

FERG ranks 70th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Wholesale stocks.

FERG’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, FERG’s price is down $-0.2 (-0.14%) from the day prior. FERG has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Ferguson plc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.