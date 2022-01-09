Fernando Mulet Sells 9,018 Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) CIO Fernando Mulet sold 9,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total value of $70,520.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Fernando Mulet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 4th, Fernando Mulet sold 7,416 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $60,588.72.

Shares of PLYA opened at $7.94 on Friday. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $9.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.57.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $151.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.74 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PLYA shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist lifted their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 6.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 80,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 13.4% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.5% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 11.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn?s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

