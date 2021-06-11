Ferrari NV (RACE): Price Now Near $210.66; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for RACE

At the time of this writing, RACE (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.28 (-0.13%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Automobiles and Trucks stocks, RACE ranks 61st in regards to today’s price percentage change.

RACE’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, RACE’s price is down $-1 (-0.47%) from the day prior. RACE has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 day moving average, resulting in them with price now being below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Ferrari NV’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.