Fibrogen Inc (FGEN): Price Now Near $14.85; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for FGEN

At the time of this writing, FGEN (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.23 (-1.53%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks, FGEN ranks 235th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

FGEN’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, FGEN’s price is down $-0.23 (-1.53%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Fibrogen Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< FGEN: Daily RSI Analysis FGEN’s RSI now stands at 79.4643.

FGEN and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

<500 - Internal server error